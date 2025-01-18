'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' renewed for Season 2

Oliver Phelps (L) and James Phelps are returning for a second season of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The reality competition series, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, has been renewed for Season 2. Twins James and Oliver Phelps, who starred in the Harry Potter film franchise, will return as hosts of the show. Advertisement

Season 1 aired between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.

"Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking harnessed the fandom of Harry Potter and the power of Food Network as a holiday destination -- delivering breathtaking cakes set against the backdrop of the beloved Harry Potter film sets," Betsy Ayala, head of content for food for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

"Viewers and Potter fans everywhere tuned in to see what these talented artists created each week, and we cannot wait to bring the audience and even more magical second season."

No premiere date has been announced yet.