Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 17, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Arquette still hasn't shared a scene with 'Severance,' 'True Romance' co-star Walken

By Karen Butler
Season 2 of Patricia Arquette's "Severance" premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Season 2 of Patricia Arquette's "Severance" premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette laments the fact that -- despite their both having starred in the film True Romance and Apple TV+ series Severance -- she has never actually shared the screen with Christopher Walken.

"In True Romance, I didn't have a scene with him, and now I still haven't had a scene with him," Arquette laughed during a recent Zoom interview with UPI.

Advertisement

"I can only long for Christopher Walken. What else can I do? Don't we all do it? I mean, I'm just like everybody else. I'm just one inch closer to Christopher Walken. That's all I can say."

Returning for Season 2 Friday on Apple TV+, Severance follows the hapless employees of Lumon Industries -- including Arquette's character, Harmony Cobel, and Walken's Burt Goodman -- who have undergone medical procedures to divide their memories between their personal and professional lives.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman.

Arquette acknowledged it wasn't immediately easy returning to the twisty, complicated world of the show for Season 2 because it had been nearly three years since she filmed the first season.

"When I start acting after a long break, I feel like a broken robot or something," the actress said.

"It takes a little while to get back into the groove, but there's something about Cobel that's so hidden and covered," she said. "It has such a specific meter, this show, so getting back into that groove was interesting, but it's also exciting because, this season, they've come up with such beautiful new sets and different things. There's a lot going on to learn about."

Without giving too much away, Arquette hinted that viewers will see a payoff in Season 2 for some of the Season 1 narrative foundation-laying pertaining to Cobel.

"Towards the end of this season, there's things that come out that we had talked about at the beginning of the first season, so I'm happy that those stayed on track and that we start to reveal that," she said.

The project reunites Arquette with Ben Stiller, her director from the 2018 limited series Escape from Dannemora.

Advertisement

Stiller directed most of the episodes of Severance.

"I love working with Ben Stiller," Arquette said. "I think he's such an incredibly talented director and he's very precise about what he wants and how things look and he's really a perfectionist."

She also deeply respects Dan Erickson's writing.

"It's so rich, what he's written, and he cares about people so much, and he's so sweethearted," the actress said. "It's a really interesting mixture and it's very original, this material. Not everything is original, so it's really a nice thing to be a part of something that has a distinct voice and distinct story."

Erickson told UPI in a separate chat that he was very excited to explore the "outie" versions of the characters in their home lives in Season 2.

"In the first season, we mostly focused on 'Outie Mark' (Scott). But, this time around, we wanted to sort of explore the rest of the ensemble in that way," Erickson said.

"One of the most interesting questions for any Severance character is, 'Why did they choose to do this kind of messed up procedure to themselves?' And, of course, that question has to be directed at the outies since they were the ones who made the call."

Advertisement

The unique sci-fi story means the show is also a fascinating blend of workplace dramedy and psychological thriller.

"Ben and I have always said that there's a connection between Severance and a kind of an emotional brokenness or having something about yourself or your life that you're hiding from," Erickson said. "We wanted to interrogate why that was, specifically for each of these different characters."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'You' Season 5 to premiere April 24
TV // 13 hours ago
'You' Season 5 to premiere April 24
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a preview and release date for the final chapter of "You," the psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley.
What to watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
TV // 1 week ago
What to watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The New Year marks the countdown until the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite shows such as "You," "White Lotus," "The Last of Us" and "Stranger Things."
Pixar 'Win or Lose' series shows 8 animated perspectives
TV // 13 hours ago
Pixar 'Win or Lose' series shows 8 animated perspectives
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Pixar released the full trailer for "Win or Lose" on Thursday. The series premieres Feb. 19 on Disney+.
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
TV // 16 hours ago
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hulu's new period drama "A Thousand Blows" explores London's criminal underbelly and underground boxing scene.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' teaser introduces Jamie and Claire's parents
TV // 17 hours ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' teaser introduces Jamie and Claire's parents
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Starz released its first teaser for the "Outlander" prequel, "Blood of My Blood," on Thursday.
Reports: 'Dick Turpin' Season 2 canceled midway through filming
TV // 18 hours ago
Reports: 'Dick Turpin' Season 2 canceled midway through filming
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Apple TV+'s history-based comedy, "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," has reportedly been canceled midway through filming.
'Castlevania: Nocturne' showrunners want every character to get their due in S2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Castlevania: Nocturne' showrunners want every character to get their due in S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Clive Bradley says one of the biggest quandaries of creating and writing the anime series "Castlevania: Nocturne" has been introducing a bevy of colorful characters, then giving them enough screen time.
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Severance" returns Friday on Apple TV+ with more captivating twists in the aftermath of last season's finale.
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced new additions to the cast of "The Wheel of Time" Season 3.
Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio face off in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio face off in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, in the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
'Twin Peaks' filmmaker David Lynch dies at age 78
'Twin Peaks' filmmaker David Lynch dies at age 78
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
Nintendo Switch 2 gets first-look trailer, 2025 release date
Nintendo Switch 2 gets first-look trailer, 2025 release date
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Ariana Grande overtakes Taylor Swift to set new Spotify record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement