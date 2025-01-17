Trending
Jan. 17, 2025 / 4:00 PM

'American Manhunt' trailer revisits O.J. Simpson trial

By Jessica Inman
O.J. Simpson, pictured in 2008, and his 1995 murder trial are the subject of the new Netflix docuseries "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson." File Photo by Isaac Brekken/Pool/UPI
O.J. Simpson, pictured in 2008, and his 1995 murder trial are the subject of the new Netflix docuseries "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson." File Photo by Isaac Brekken/Pool/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, a docuseries about the murder trial involving the famous football player and actor.

Simpson, who died at age 76 in April, was acquitted in 1995 of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, who were stabbed to death in 1994.

The trial was previously explored in the Emmy-winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown, and in ESPN's documentary film O.J.: Made in America.

American Manhunt will consist of four parts and includes commentary from former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, witness Kato Kaelin, and other people involved in the trial.

Attorneys Carl Douglas and Christopher Darden, and Goldman's sister Kim also provide interviews in the documentary.

"Their emotions have evolved, and the way they're able to talk about it is different than they ever have before," director Floyd Russ (American Manhunt: Boston Marathon Bombing, Untold: Malice at the Palace) told Netflix's Tudum. "That sense of reflection from the people involved was apparent from the get-go, which made us feel that this story was one that needed to be told in a new and different way."

The trailer revisits moments from the case, including Simpson fleeing police in his white Ford Bronco.

American Manhunt begins streaming Jan. 29.

