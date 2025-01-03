What to watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025

1 of 9 | Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in Netflix series "You." Season 4 Part 1 premieres in February 9. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The New Year is not only a time for resolution-setting and new beginnings. It also marks the countdown until the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite shows such as You, White Lotus, The Last of Us and Stranger Things. Read on to see what we know about the upcoming releases. Advertisement

'XO Kitty' Season 2 -- Netflix

Season 2 of the series that sprung from the To All the Boys franchise sees Kitty Song Covey, portrayed by Anna Cathcart, as she returns for her spring semester at Korean Independent School of Seoul.

"Last semester ended with so much drama," she says in the trailer. "This semester, I have my priorities straight. I'm gonna hit the books and finally discover who my mom really was. I'm ready to launch Kitty 2.0."

However, dating issues arise nonetheless.

Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee and Noah Centineo also star. It streams on Jan. 16.

Advertisement

'Severance' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

In Season 2, Mark, who is portrayed by Adam Scott, navigates life at Lumon Industries --- a company that facilitates a procedure to cleave work memories from employees' brains.

"I give consent," Mark says in the trailer. "To sever my memories between my work life and my personal life."

According to an official description, the second chapter shows "the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier."

The series features Dichen Lachman, Trammel Tillman, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette. It premieres on Jan. 17.

'You' Season 5 -- Netflix

The fifth and final season of You follows serial killer Joe Goldberg, portrayed by Penn Badgley, as he returns to New York, where his dark desires and loose ends from his past come back to haunt him.

The season will see Joe's story come "full circle," showrunners and executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo told Netflix's Tudum. The show is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series.

Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews and Anna Camp also star in the final season.

Advertisement

Season 5 premieres April 24.

'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 -- Netflix

The third segment of Season 6 marks the end of the Cobra Kai series.

"All the big bags are still in play. You still have Kreese, Silver, Sensei Wolf, Master Kim Da-Eun. Everyone is still on board. Nothing's been resolved," one of the show's creators, Hayden Schlossberg, told Netflix's Tudum. "We have a lot of fun in store with all the characters left in tatters at the end of Episode 10."

Ralph Macchio, William Zapka, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien star. It streams on Feb. 13.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 -- Paramount+ / Showtime

The thriller's third season continues the survival story of the high school soccer team navigating life in the woods following a plane crash.

According to the description, the series shows "their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

Advertisement

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood star.

Hilary Swank and Joel McHale also guest star in Season 3. It premieres on Paramount+ on Feb. 14 and Showtime on Feb. 16.

'White Lotus' Season 3 -- HBO, Max

Season 3 of the anthology series will follow the people staying and working at Thailand's White Lotus during a one-week timeframe.

"I'm on an exchange program," says Natasha Rothwell, who portrays Belinda, the spa manager at White Lotus Hawaii, in the preview. "I'm starting to feel like something good's gonna come out of this." The character was also featured in the first season of the series.

However, death appears to lurk around the corner.

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood and Lisa of Blackpink also star. The series premieres on Feb. 16.

Advertisement

'The Last of Us' Season 2 -- HBO, Max

The second chapter of the post-apocalyptic series continues the story of Joel and Ellie, who are portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively, following a virus that transformed humans into zombie-esque creatures.

"You can't heal something unless you're brave enough to say it out loud," an apparent therapist, portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, says in the preview. "Say the thing you're afraid to say. Say it out loud, no matter what it is, no matter how bad."

Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord and Danny Ramirez also star. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

'Wednesday' Season 2 -- Netflix

Season 2 will continue to follow Wednesday Addams, of Addams Family fame, as she continues her schooling at the misfit school, known as Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega portrays Wednesday, while Catherina Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán portray her parents, Morticia and Gomez.

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," said Al Gough and Miles Millar, who serve as both showrunners and executive producers. "Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious. If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us."

Advertisement

Emma Myers (Enid) and Joy Sunday (Bianca) will also reprise their roles for the sophomore season. Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment and Heather Matarazzo will also star. A premiere date has not yet been announced. Lady Gaga has been reported to appear in the new season.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 -- Hulu

Season 6 will be the final chapter for the dystopian series starring Elisabeth Moss. Moss portrays June, a woman who was renamed Offred after she was forced to become a handmaid for Commander Fred Waterford, portrayed by Joseph Fiennes.

The Margaret Atwood book of the same name inspired the series.

"I think the novel is always a guiding light for us, in tone most especially. So I do think there will be a tonal loyalty for sure to the book and Margaret's writing in general," Moss told UPI.

Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd also star. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

'Stranger Things' Season 5 -- Netflix

Season 5 marks the series finale of the sci-fi horror series that documents what happens after a child goes missing in a small town. The show also gives glimpses of "Upside Down," a horrifying place so mysterious that Stranger Things creators dedicated 25 pages to its backstory.

"The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we've punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5, and that's really going to affect what Season 5 is about," said Ross Duffer, one of the show's creators.

Netflix previously teased Season 5 episode titles. They include "The Vanishing" and "The Rightside Up," which seem to play off "The Vanishing of Will Byers" and "The Upside Down," in Season 1.

Stars include Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

'And Just Like That' Season 3 -- Max

The upcoming season will see Sex and the City's Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, respectively, as they continue to move through life's big moments in New York.

Advertisement

According to an official synopsis, the show follows the women "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, John Corbett, Dolly Wells, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton return, while Rosie O'Donnell, Logan Marshall-Green and Jonathan Cake are set to join for Season 3. Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez will not reprise their roles. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

'Gilded Age' Season 3 -- Netflix

Season 3 will see several new characters join the cast of Gilded Age, a series set against late-1800s New York City.

"The Gilded Age follows a young woman who moves in with her old-money aunts and quickly gets entangled in the social war between them and their new-money neighbors," an official description reads.

Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, Lisagay Hamilton, Andrea Martin, Paul Alexander Nolan, Hattie Morgan and Jessica Frances Dukes will join for Season 3.

Gilded Age also stars Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 -- HBO, Max

Season 3 is the penultimate chapter in the Game of Thrones prequel series. The show takes place some 200 years before Daenerys, who is portrayed by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones, ascends to the throne. The story centers around House Targaryen.

"Westeros is on the brink of a civil war, with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively, to sit on the Iron Throne," an official series description reads.

Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Touissant, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna and Vincent Regan star. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

'Hacks' -- Max

Season 4 will continue to tell the story Deborah, who is portrayed by Jean Smart, and Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder.

"To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer," an official synopsis reads.

Ava is the writer who helps Deborah.

"Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream," said Max's head of original programming, Sarah Aubrey.

Advertisement

Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo also star. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

'Squid Game' Season 3 -- Netflix

Season 2 of the survival thriller just landed on the streamer Dec. 26, but Lee Jung-jae, who portrays Seong Gi-hun, said a third season will follow. Gi-hun, or player 456, participated in a dangerous game for the chance to win a huge cash prize. He won in Season 1.

According to the sophomore season's description, "Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win 45.6 billion won."

The plot for Season 3 has not yet been revealed and a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Season 2 stars Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Lee Seo-hwan, Jo Yuri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Choi Seung-hyun, Won Ji-an and Gong Yoo.