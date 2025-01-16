Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 16, 2025 / 3:30 PM

Pixar 'Win or Lose' series shows 8 animated perspectives

By Fred Topel
"Win or Lose," coming Feb. 19 to Disney+, tells a story from eight different perspectives. Photo courtesy of Pixar
1 of 5 | "Win or Lose," coming Feb. 19 to Disney+, tells a story from eight different perspectives. Photo courtesy of Pixar

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Pixar released the trailer for the animated series Win or Lose on Thursday. The show premieres Feb. 19 on Disney+.

Win or Lose tells the stories of parents and players on a kids' softball team from eight different perspectives. The trailer shows how a single man and a barista view an interaction differently, as do different kids in the softball league.

Advertisement

Will Forte was previously announced to voice a coach in the series. With the trailer, Pixar announced additional cast members Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Flula Borg, Chanel Stewart and Rhea Seehorn.

Young actors Milan Elizabeth Ray, Izaac Wang, Kyleigh Curran also star. Additional voices include Rosie Floss, Josh Thompson, Jo Firestone, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Dorien Watson.

Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates wrote and directed Win or Lose. The show will feature original Campfire songs and a score by Ramin Djawadi.

Win or Lose reportedly had a plotline about a transgender character that was cut out of the show. Stewart, a trans actor, spoke out when she learned dialogue about her character's gender identity was removed.

Advertisement

Pixar released the Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions on Disney+ last year and Monsters at Work in 2021. Win or Lose is their first original series.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'You' Season 5 to premiere April 24
TV // 1 hour ago
'You' Season 5 to premiere April 24
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a preview and release date for the final chapter of "You," the psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley.
What to watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
TV // 1 week ago
What to watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The New Year marks the countdown until the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite shows such as "You," "White Lotus," "The Last of Us" and "Stranger Things."
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
TV // 4 hours ago
'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hulu's new period drama "A Thousand Blows" explores London's criminal underbelly and underground boxing scene.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' teaser introduces Jamie and Claire's parents
TV // 4 hours ago
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' teaser introduces Jamie and Claire's parents
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Starz released its first teaser for the "Outlander" prequel, "Blood of My Blood," on Thursday.
Reports: 'Dick Turpin' Season 2 canceled midway through filming
TV // 6 hours ago
Reports: 'Dick Turpin' Season 2 canceled midway through filming
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Apple TV+'s history-based comedy, "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," has reportedly been canceled midway through filming.
'Castlevania: Nocturne' showrunners want every character to get their due in S2
TV // 11 hours ago
'Castlevania: Nocturne' showrunners want every character to get their due in S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Clive Bradley says one of the biggest quandaries of creating and writing the anime series "Castlevania: Nocturne" has been introducing a bevy of colorful characters, then giving them enough screen time.
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Severance" returns Friday on Apple TV+ with more captivating twists in the aftermath of last season's finale.
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced new additions to the cast of "The Wheel of Time" Season 3.
Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio face off in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio face off in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, in the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' teaser highlights sex and violence
TV // 1 day ago
'Spartacus: House of Ashur' teaser highlights sex and violence
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Starz released the teaser for "Spartacus: House of Ashur" on Wednesday. The follow-up to "Spartacus: Vengeance" is coming this fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3
'Twin Peaks' filmmaker David Lynch dies at age 78
'Twin Peaks' filmmaker David Lynch dies at age 78
Nintendo Switch 2 gets first-look trailer, 2025 release date
Nintendo Switch 2 gets first-look trailer, 2025 release date
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
TV review: 'Severance' deepens in surreal, disorienting Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement