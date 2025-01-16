Trending
TV
Jan. 16, 2025 / 3:45 PM

'You' Season 5 to premiere April 24

By Jessica Inman
Penn Badgley portray Joe Goldberg in "You." The final season premieres in April. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has shared a preview and release date for the final chapter of You, the psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley.

Season 5 lands on the streamer April 24.

Badgley portrays Joe, a bookish serial killer obsessed with various women.

"Hello, you," Joe says in the preview. "Do you remember me? Because I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began."

"A lot has happened these many years together," he continues. "... But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you."

Season 5 will see Joe return to New York and the bookstore where viewers were first introduced to him in Season 1. The teaser shows Joe revisit the book vault in the basement of the store as he recalls various victims.

Charlotte Ritchie, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, Nava Mau, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews and Anna Camp also star.

"This season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish," Badgley told Netflix's Tudum.

