1 of 3 | Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy star in the "Outlander" prequel "Blood of My Blood," premiering this summer. Photo courtesy of Starz

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Starz released its first teaser for the Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood, on Thursday. Set in 18th century Scotland and the battlefields of World War I, the show follows the epic love stories of Ellen and Brian, and Julia and Henry, the parents of Outlander's star-crossed lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). Advertisement

The cast of the new show includes Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser.

Outlander Season 7 wraps up on Friday, while Blood of My Blood is set to premiere this summer.

Both shows are based on the books of Diana Gabaldon.