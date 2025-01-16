Trending
Jan. 16, 2025 / 12:49 PM

'A Thousand Blows' trailer: 'Peaky Blinders' creator takes viewers to 1880s London

By Jessica Inman
Erin Doherty portrays Mary Carr in the upcoming miniseries "A Thousand Blows." Photo courtesy of Hulu
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hulu's new period drama A Thousand Blows explores London's criminal underbelly and underground boxing scene.

The streamer released a trailer for the six-episode show, starring Erin Doherty, Malachi Kirby and Stephen Graham, on Thursday.

Set in the 1880s in London's East End, the trailer shows Doherty's character, Mary Carr, introduce herself to Kirby's character, Hezekiah, a recent arrival from Jamaica.

"My name is Mary Carr, queen of the Forty Elephants, the biggest gang of female thieves in the whole of London," she says.

Hezekiah is set on making money in the boxing ring, which Graham's character, Sugar Goodson, is not happy about.

"He doesn't get to just walk in here and take everything from me," Goodson says, in an apparent reference to Hezekiah.

Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister also star.

The show was created by Steven Knight, known for creating the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Knight will write Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

A Thousand Blows lands Feb. 21 on Hulu.

