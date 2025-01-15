Trending
TV
Jan. 15, 2025 / 4:32 PM

Nukâka Coster-Waldau, 4 others join 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Nukâka Coster-Waldau (L), pictured with her husband Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, will play a member of the Taardad Aiel in "The Wheel of Time" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nukâka Coster-Waldau (L), pictured with her husband Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, will play a member of the Taardad Aiel in "The Wheel of Time" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced new additions to the cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice), Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (The Hanging Sun), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Björn Landberg (Sick New World) and Isabella Bucceri (Everything in Between) will star in the upcoming chapter of the fantasy series.

Prime Video previously shared that Shohreh Aghdashloo will portray Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan.

The Wheel of Time adapts the Robert Jordan book series, which follows the story of Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a farmer who learns he is the mythic Dragon Reborn.

According to a press release, in Season 3 "the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the dragon."

Coster-Waldau, an actress and the wife of Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, joins Season 3 as Bair, a community elder who is widely respected. Gunnarsdóttir portrays Melaine, who, like Bair, is a member of Taardad Aiel.

Landberg, meanwhile, plays Clan Chief Rhuarc, and Lund is Melindhra, who is described as a Malkieri survivor who grew up among the Taardad Aiel.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video.

