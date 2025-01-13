Trending
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires

By Karen Butler
Jimmy Kimmel (L), pictured with Molly McNearney, is expected to resume filming "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jimmy Kimmel (L), pictured with Molly McNearney, is expected to resume filming "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel Live! is expected to resume taping fresh episodes of his ABC late-night program on Monday.

Deadline broke the news Sunday.

Live! is recorded at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Last Night On reported that CBS' At Midnight, which films on the Paramount studio lot, will also start filming again Monday.

Taylor Tomlinson hosts After Midnight.

The shows, which feature live audiences, have been dark since last week as several wildfires ravage the Los Angeles area.

It is unclear who the guests might be for the new episodes, if the shows will be taped in front of live audiences, and if they will be in their usual studios or at other locations.

Numerous awards ceremonies and nominations announcements have been postponed, while parties and premieres for films and TV shows have been scrapped altogether.

