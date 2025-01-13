'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79

"General Hospital" icon Leslie Charleson has died at the age of 79. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Leslie Charleson -- who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital for decades -- has died at the age of 79. View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) Advertisement Advertisement

Variety said she died Sunday after a long, unspecified illness.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dead friend and colleague Leslie Charleson," the daytime drama's executive producer said in a statement on Instagram.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

The Kansas City native also appeared in A Flame in the Wind, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, The Rockford Files, The Wild West, The Streets of San Francisco,Marcus Welby, M.D., Mannix, Ironside, Happy Days and The Day of the Dolphin.

