Jan. 13, 2025 / 7:44 AM

'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79

By Karen Butler
"General Hospital" icon Leslie Charleson has died at the age of 79. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
"General Hospital" icon Leslie Charleson has died at the age of 79. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Leslie Charleson -- who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital for decades -- has died at the age of 79.

Variety said she died Sunday after a long, unspecified illness.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dead friend and colleague Leslie Charleson," the daytime drama's executive producer said in a statement on Instagram.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

The Kansas City native also appeared in A Flame in the Wind, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, The Rockford Files, The Wild West, The Streets of San Francisco,Marcus Welby, M.D., Mannix, Ironside, Happy Days and The Day of the Dolphin.

Notable deaths of 2025

Brian Matusz
The Orioles' Brian Matusz pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on June 1, 2010. Matusz, who also played for the Chicago Cubs, died at the age of 37 on January 7. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Read More

Producers Guild of America Awards nominations postponed
TV // 9 hours ago
Producers Guild of America Awards nominations postponed
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced Sunday that it is postponing its awards nominations revelation for a second time due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
TV // 21 hours ago
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Lofland says quitting college and going to work as a roughneck for the oil and gas company where his father is a well-respected fixer seems like the right move for his character Cooper Norris in "Landman" Season 1.
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
TV // 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL,' Timothee Chalamet to host, appear as musical guest
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" announced its first two hosts of 2025: Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 and Timothée Chalamet as host and musical guest Jan. 25.
Glenn Close names best on-screen kiss, says she loved 'everyone' in 'Knives Out 3'
TV // 2 days ago
Glenn Close names best on-screen kiss, says she loved 'everyone' in 'Knives Out 3'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Glenn Close dished about her favorite movie kiss and the cast of "Knives Out 3" when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Hoda Kotb celebrates last day at 'Today': 'I feel loved and held'
TV // 2 days ago
Hoda Kotb celebrates last day at 'Today': 'I feel loved and held'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb was honored by Oprah Winfrey, Simone Biles, Jamie Lee Curtis and her "Today" colleagues during her last show Friday.
'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann joins 'Ahsoka' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann joins 'Ahsoka' Season 2
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann has joined "Ahsoka" Season 2.
Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere
TV // 3 days ago
Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Season 1 of the psychological dramedy, "Severance," is now available to stream for free on Roku ahead of its Season 2 premiere next week on Apple TV+
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
TV // 3 days ago
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
NEW YORK, Jan. 07 (UPI) -- David Schwimmer told UPI he was drawn to "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" because it gave him the rare opportunity to work in the horror genre.
In 'Sakamoto Days,' hitman falls in love, vows to never kill again
TV // 3 days ago
In 'Sakamoto Days,' hitman falls in love, vows to never kill again
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In "Sakamoto Days," a new anime series from Netflix, a hitman trades a life of killing for a family.
Whitney Rose teases 'RHOSLC' Season 5 reunion
TV // 3 days ago
Whitney Rose teases 'RHOSLC' Season 5 reunion
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Whitney Rose discussed the taping of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion Wednesday.
