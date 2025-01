1 of 5 | Timothée Chalamet, seen at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, will host and serve as musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live announced its first hosts of 2025 on Friday. Comedian Dave Chappelle and actor Timothée Chalamet will host the show's first two episodes in January. Chappelle will host the Jan. 18 episode, marking his fourth time as host. The actor and comedian is promoting his latest Netflix standup comedy special, Dave Chappelle: Dreamer. Advertisement

GloRilla is the musical guest on Jan. 18.

first shows of 2025! pic.twitter.com/PUunWMXbkY— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 10, 2025

Chalamet will serve as both host and musical guest on Jan. 25. He can be seen in theaters playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, for which he learned to play guitar and harmonica while singing Dylan songs.

In a press conference for the film, Chalamet said he still finds Dylan unknowable even after playing him.

The Jan. 25 episode of SNL will mark Chalamet's third time as host.

In addition, SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs Feb. 16. A docu-series, SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, is also coming to Peacock.