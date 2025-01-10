Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere

1 of 3 | Season 1 of Adam Scott's "Severance" can now be seen on the Roku Channel ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, the show stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry.

It follows employees of the mysterious company Lumon, who agree to have their memories/personalities split in a way that they don't remember anything about their other selves when they are at work or home.

The show's Jan. 13 Season 2 premiere party has been canceled because of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles this week.

"As devastating wildfires continue to impact the Los Angeles area, and with safety as our first and foremost priority, we have made the decision to cancel Monday's Severance season two premiere event," Apple TV+ said in a statement Thursday.

"Apple is donating to support the relief efforts on the ground and our thoughts and heartfelt support remain with everyone who has been affected by these tragic fires. Thank you for your understanding."