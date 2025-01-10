Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 10, 2025 / 7:51 AM

Season 1 of 'Severance' streaming free on Roku ahead of Season 2 Apple premiere

By Karen Butler
Season 1 of Adam Scott's "Severance" can now be seen on the Roku Channel ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Season 1 of Adam Scott's "Severance" can now be seen on the Roku Channel ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Season 1 of the psychological dramedy, Severance, is now available to stream for free on Roku ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ Jan. 17.

The first nine episodes will be on Roku through Jan. 19.

Advertisement

Executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, the show stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry.

It follows employees of the mysterious company Lumon, who agree to have their memories/personalities split in a way that they don't remember anything about their other selves when they are at work or home.

The show's Jan. 13 Season 2 premiere party has been canceled because of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles this week.

"As devastating wildfires continue to impact the Los Angeles area, and with safety as our first and foremost priority, we have made the decision to cancel Monday's Severance season two premiere event," Apple TV+ said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"Apple is donating to support the relief efforts on the ground and our thoughts and heartfelt support remain with everyone who has been affected by these tragic fires. Thank you for your understanding."

Read More

Latest Headlines

David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
TV // 3 hours ago
David Schwimmer finally tries hand at horror in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
NEW YORK, Jan. 07 (UPI) -- David Schwimmer told UPI he was drawn to "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" because it gave him the rare opportunity to work in the horror genre.
In 'Sakamoto Days,' hitman falls in love, vows to never kill again
TV // 16 hours ago
In 'Sakamoto Days,' hitman falls in love, vows to never kill again
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- In "Sakamoto Days," a new anime series from Netflix, a hitman trades a life of killing for a family.
Whitney Rose teases 'RHOSLC' Season 5 reunion
TV // 19 hours ago
Whitney Rose teases 'RHOSLC' Season 5 reunion
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Whitney Rose discussed the taping of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion Wednesday.
Tim Parker talks work-life balance in 'Onside: Major League Soccer' docuseries
TV // 20 hours ago
Tim Parker talks work-life balance in 'Onside: Major League Soccer' docuseries
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing "Onside: Major League Soccer," an eight-part docuseries that follows the 2024 MLS season in North America.
'EastEnders' producer teases 'shocking twists' for 40th anniversary
TV // 21 hours ago
'EastEnders' producer teases 'shocking twists' for 40th anniversary
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Fans of the British soap opera "EastEnders" will get to choose Denise's path in an upcoming episode as part of the show's 40th anniversary festivities.
'My Melody & Kuromi' stop-motion series coming to Netflix
TV // 22 hours ago
'My Melody & Kuromi' stop-motion series coming to Netflix
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi are getting a stop-motion animation series on Netflix.
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
NEW YORK, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Kitsch told UPI he wanted to play Isaac in "American Primeval" because the character is a broken man who rediscovers his humanity and finds a new sense of purpose.
'Harlem' Season 3 trailer features pregnancy, musical
TV // 1 day ago
'Harlem' Season 3 trailer features pregnancy, musical
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of "Harlem" starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson.
Jack Reacher sees man he thought he killed in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Jack Reacher sees man he thought he killed in Season 3 trailer
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 3 of "Reacher," starring Alan Ritchson.
David testifies at Congress in 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
David testifies at Congress in 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 trailer
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing Season 4 of the workplace comedy "Mythic Quest," which premieres Jan. 29.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Iman wishes David Bowie a 'happy heavenly birthday'
Iman wishes David Bowie a 'happy heavenly birthday'
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Taylor Kitsch: 'American Primeval' character is lost soul seeking redemption
Famous birthdays for Jan. 9: J.K. Simmons, Joan Baez
Famous birthdays for Jan. 9: J.K. Simmons, Joan Baez
'EastEnders' producer teases 'shocking twists' for 40th anniversary
'EastEnders' producer teases 'shocking twists' for 40th anniversary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement