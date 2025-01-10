Trending
Jan. 10, 2025 / 8:47 AM

'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann joins 'Ahsoka' Season 2

By Karen Butler
Rory McCann has joined the Season 2 ensemble of "Ahsoka." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rory McCann has joined the Season 2 ensemble of "Ahsoka." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann has joined Ahsoka Season 2.

McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll in the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series.

The role was originally played by Rome and Thor actor Ray Stevenson, who died three months before the show's 2023 premiere.

Rosario Dawson plays the titular former Jedi in Ahsoka.

McCann is known for playing Sandor "The Hound" Clegane on Game of Thrones.

His other credits include Knuckles, Banished and Transformers: Earthspark.

