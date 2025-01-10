Trending
TV
Jan. 10, 2025 / 11:02 AM

Hoda Kotb celebrates last day at 'Today': 'I feel loved and held'

By Jessica Inman
Hoda Kotb co-anchored her final episode of "Today" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Hoda Kotb co-anchored her final episode of "Today" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb was honored by Oprah Winfrey, Simone Biles, Jamie Lee Curtis and her Today colleagues during her last show Friday.

Kotb, 60, co-anchored Today with Savannah Guthrie for 7 years, and was a host on the show for over 17 years. She has been with NBC News for more than 26 years.

She announced her departure in September, saying that she wanted to prioritize time with her kids -- Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Kotb's daughters appeared briefly on the show Friday, when Kermit the Frog surprised the trio with a song.

Winfrey offered encouraging words in a pre-recorded message, referring to her decision to leave The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011.

"And I will tell you that in the future, you're going to look back and you're going to say, 'Was that the right decision? Did I do the right thing?' And I will assure you that yes, you have made the right move, although it has been very hard to do..." she said.

Curtis, who couldn't appear live in the studio due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, also shared a recorded message.

"So from all of your fans, your friends, me included. Thank you for being such a shining example to all of us of what's really important, and the reason that you're stopping is the most important," she said.

Biles, meanwhile, stopped by for Kotb's send-off, saying that the co-anchor "showed up and supported" the Olympic gold medalist.

Savannah Guthrie described her co-anchor as "so special it's almost beyond description."

"She reaches across with her eyes and her heart. People see someone who cares. She loves people. She's the ultimate people person," she added.

Guthrie gifted Kotb a bracelet with the words "with you" and a ring with the word "love."

"I am feeling full, overflowing and protected because I'm next to this girl," Kotb said, showing off her jewelry. "...And so that's it. I feel loved and held. That's how I feel today. Loved and held."

Craig Melvin will co-anchor the show with Guthrie following Kotb's departure.

