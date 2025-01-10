Trending
TV
Jan. 10, 2025 / 1:25 PM

Glenn Close names best on-screen kiss, says she loved 'everyone' in 'Knives Out 3'

By Jessica Inman
Glenn Close arrives for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday. She stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to discuss her upcoming projects Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Glenn Close arrives for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday. She stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to discuss her upcoming projects Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Glenn Close disclosed that her favorite onscreen kiss was the one she shared with Robert Redford.

The iconic actress, 77, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, ahead of her upcoming films Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, and Knives Out 3, starring Daniel Craig.

Cohen invited Close to play a game titled "Plead the Fifth," where the player can opt not to answer one of three questions.

"I'm very nervous," Close admitted as Cohen explained the rules.

When asked about her favorite kiss, however, the answer came easily.

"Robert Redford, In the Natural. I only got to kiss him once," she said, adding that they may have done two takes.

That film premiered in 1984.

Cohen also asked which of Close's eight Academy Award nominations should have resulted in an Oscar.

"All of them!" she said.

She did opt not to answer when Cohen asked her if she'd ever taken a role "simply for the paycheck."

Close shared that "it was the most wonderful experience to work with everyone" in Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

"There is definitely a group chat," Close said. "And I have to say it's a lot about the fires right now."

That movie also stars Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

Close also revealed that she was 32 when she starred in The World According to Garp opposite Robin Williams, marking her movie debut, and that she hangs onto her movie costumes.

"You stand there and you have the costume built around you, and as you are having the costume built around you, you are building the character, so it becomes something that you create together," she said.

Back in Action streams on Netflix beginning Jan. 17, while a release date for Knives Out 3 has not yet been shared.

