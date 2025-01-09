Part 1 of "Sakamoto Days" Season 1 premieres on Netflix on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing a new anime series about a hitman who decides to start a family and stop killing. Sakamoto Days, inspired by Yuto Suzuki's popular manga, follows Taro Sakamoto (Matthew Mercer), an assassin who marries Aoi (Rosie Okumura) and starts "a mom-and-pop store in a quiet town." Advertisement

"But he's still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before," an official synopsis says.

His skillset proves useful, as he finds himself outrunning killers.

"When I first had the chance to read Sakamoto Days, I remember how electrifying the powerful action scenes were," director Masaki Watanabe told Netflix's Tudum. "Keeping that feeling at the heart of production, I want to take all the components unique to the screen -- movement, color, and sound -- to make Sakamoto Days a dynamic and fast-paced anime, while keeping in mind the humor sprinkled throughout the original."

The trailer opens with a woman's voice.

"Everyone has someone that cherishes them the way you cherish me," she says. "From now on, promise me. Promise me you won't kill anyone. This is our number one rule."

The preview then goes on to show Sakamoto attempting to uphold his promise.

Dallas Liu, Rosalie Chiang, Lexi Cabrera, Xolo Maridueña, SungWon Cho, Dushaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall, Toru Uchikado and Aleks Le also lend their voices to characters.

Season 1, Part 1 lands Jan. 11 on Netflix, with Part 2 to follow in July.