Jan. 9, 2025 / 10:32 AM

'My Melody & Kuromi' stop-motion series coming to Netflix

By Jessica Inman
"My Melody &amp; Kuromi" arrives on Netflix in July. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is offering a first look of its stop-motion animation series starring Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi.

My Melody & Kuromi arrives on the streamer in July.

The show was inspired by My Melody, created in 1975, and her "self-proclaimed rival" Kuromi, who entered the Sanrio universe in 2005.

The short clip shows My Melody smiling as she stands in front of vanilla-frosted cupcake. She has hearts in her eyes, and wears a pink eye mask on her head.

Viewers then get a glimpse of Kuromi, who looks shocked, and then angry, as she sits in a hot pink chair. The room is dark.

"This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelop with stop-motion," Tomoki Misato, who directs the series, told Netflix's Tudum. "I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters."

A specific release date has not yet been announced.

