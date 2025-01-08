Trending
Jan. 8, 2025

David testifies at Congress in 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Rob McElhenney arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15. He stars in the upcoming season of "Mythic Quest," which lands on Apple TV+ Jan. 29. File Photo by Chris Chew.
1 of 5 | Rob McElhenney arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15. He stars in the upcoming season of "Mythic Quest," which lands on Apple TV+ Jan. 29. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing Season 4 of workplace comedy Mythic Quest, co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney.

The show imagines life at the fictional video game studio behind the hit game Mythic Quest.

"Stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer opens as McElhenney's character, Ian, visits Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) in the middle of the night.

"I had the craziest dream last night," he says.

"It's still last night," she responds, exasperated.

The clip shows staff feeling jealous over the success enjoyed by Dana (Imani Hakim), and reveals that Poppy has a new boyfriend.

In addition, studio executive David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) is summoned to testify at Congress.

Season 4 will also see the return of Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

Mythic Quest also inspired the offshoot Side Quest, which premieres on the streamer March 26 and will depict the stories of people touched by the iconic game.

The initial two episodes of Mythic Quest Season 4 drop on Jan. 29.

