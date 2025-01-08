1 of 5 | Mo Amer returns to star in "Mo" Season 2, which premieres Jan. 30 on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Season 2 of Mo Amer's comedy-drama series Mo. The show follows Palestinian refugee Mo Majjar (Amer) as he seeks asylum in the United States. Advertisement

Amer created the series, which is inspired by his own story, alongside Ramy Youssef.

Season 2 begins with Majjar stuck in Mexico ahead of his asylum hearing in Texas.

"I'm Palestinian," Majjar says in the trailer, released Wednesday. "I got an asylum hearing coming up in Houston that I've been waiting for for 22 years."

The embassy official, portrayed by comedian Matt Rife, appears apathetic.

"Maybe just come to terms with the fact... You're Mexican now," he says.

Other comedians starring in Mo's second and final season include Hannibal Buress, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and Slim Thug.

Season 2 also stars Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso, Omar Elba, Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy.

"Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles," an official synopsis reads. "And there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love, Maria -- and his falafel taco recipe."

The new season premieres Jan. 30 on Netflix.