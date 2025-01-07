Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 7, 2025 / 9:52 AM

'SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night' trailer revisits 'terrifying' auditions, 'More Cowbell'

By Karen Butler
Will Ferrell's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch is prominently featured in the new trailer for the docuseries "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 5 | Will Ferrell's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch is prominently featured in the new trailer for the docuseries "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock released on Tuesday the first trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night.

The series, which features classic footage and interviews with dozens of SNL alumni, is set to premiere Jan. 16.

Advertisement

"I've been obsessed with Saturday Night Live as long as I can remember," executive producer Morgan Neville said in a press release.

"For SNL50, I've been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of SNL and what makes it work."

Tuesday's 2 1/2-minute trailer shows stars like Pete Davidson, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg and Kenan Thompson reflecting on their time on the show, while Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell talk about making the legendary "More Cowbell" sketch with Christopher Walken.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
TV // 1 hour ago
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock is working on a movie sequel to the popular supernatural series "Grimm."
'Last of Us' Season 2 to premiere on HBO, Max in April
TV // 2 hours ago
'Last of Us' Season 2 to premiere on HBO, Max in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," is set to premiere on HBO and Max in April.
Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
TV // 18 hours ago
Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Fox released a clip from the new season of "Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX" on Monday. The season premieres Tuesday on Fox and Wednesday on Hulu.
JonBenet Ramsey series starring Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen gets title
TV // 22 hours ago
JonBenet Ramsey series starring Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen gets title
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- "Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey," a true crime drama starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, is coming to Paramount+.
'Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun,' 'Hacks' win big at the Golden Globes
TV // 1 day ago
'Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun,' 'Hacks' win big at the Golden Globes
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Brutalist," "Emilia Perez," "Shogun," "Hacks" and "Baby Reindeer" were among the big winners at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday.
Harry Hamlin teases 'Lambs' icon Ted Levine's 'Mayfair Witches' role
TV // 2 days ago
Harry Hamlin teases 'Lambs' icon Ted Levine's 'Mayfair Witches' role
NEW YORK, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Harry Hamlin says his "Mayfair WItches" character Cortland will continue to have a large presence in Season 2, despite being turned into a statue by his furious daughter Rowan at the end of Season 1.
Joe Leaphorn talks of monsters walking the Earth in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Joe Leaphorn talks of monsters walking the Earth in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 trailer
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- AMC has released a 45-second trailer for season 3 of its 1970s-set crime drama, "Dark Winds."
No Season 2 for 'The Franchise' on HBO
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'The Franchise' on HBO
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled its filmmaking comedy, "The Franchise," after one season.
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 3 days ago
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards are back Sunday. The 82nd award ceremony will premiere on CBS and on Paramount+, for subscribers who also have Showtime, at 8 p.m. EST.
Andie MacDowell: Del is overwhelmed by Jacob's return in 'Way Home' S3
TV // 3 days ago
Andie MacDowell: Del is overwhelmed by Jacob's return in 'Way Home' S3
NEW YORK, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Andie MacDowell told UPI her "The Way Home" character Del Landry is shocked to learn in Season 3 that Jacob, the son she thought died as a little boy two decades ago, is actually a time-traveler.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Craig Johnson's next Walt Longmire book set for release on May 27
Craig Johnson's next Walt Longmire book set for release on May 27
JonBenet Ramsey series starring Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen gets title
JonBenet Ramsey series starring Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen gets title
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's family release statement about filmmaker's death
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's family release statement about filmmaker's death
Disney to merge Fubo with Hulu+ Live TV in new deal
Disney to merge Fubo with Hulu+ Live TV in new deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement