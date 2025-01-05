Advertisement
Jan. 5, 2025 / 8:24 PM / Updated at 7:16 AM

'Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun,' 'Hacks' win big at the Golden Globes

By Karen Butler
Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Award for "The Brutalist" appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Award for "The Brutalist" appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, Shogun, Hacks and Baby Reindeer were among the big winners at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday.

The Brutalist was named Best Movie, Adrien Brody won for Best Actor in a Movie for starring in it and Brady Corbet won Best Director for helming it.

Zoe Saldana won for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for Emilia Perez, which was named Best Comedy or Musical and Best Foreign-Language Film, as well. It also received the prize for Best Original Song for "El Mal."

Fernanda Torres won the Best Actress in a Movie statuette for I'm Still Here, Demi Moore won the Globe for Best Actress in a Movie Musical or Comedy for The Substance and Sebastian Stan was honored as Best Actor in a Movie Musical or Comedy for A Different Man.

Kieran Culkin earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for A Real Pain, Flow scored the Best Animated Movie honor, Conclave won for Best Screenplay and Wicked won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Hiroyuki Sanada won for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama, Anna Sawai scored the Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama Globe and Tadanobu Asano won the prize for Best Supporting Actor on TV for Shogun, which also won for Best Drama Series.

Jean Smart picked up the statuette for Best Lead Actress in a TV Comedy for Hacks, which was deemed Best TV Comedy.

Jeremy Allen White earned the Best Lead Actor in a TV Comedy title for The Bear, Jodie Foster won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for True Detective: Night Country and Colin Farrell was named Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The Penguin.

Jessica Gunning took home the Best Supporting Actress on TV Globe for Baby Reindeer, which was also voted Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

Ali Wong scored the trophy for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the show, which celebrated excellence in film and television.

It aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Celebrities throughout the evening included Colman Domingo, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Stars arrive at the 82nd annual Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony for excellence in film and American television productions of 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif on January 5, 2025. Glaser is hosting the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

