Harry Hamlin teases 'Lambs' icon Ted Levine's 'Mayfair Witches' role

1 of 4 | Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin star in "Mayfair Witches." Season 2 premieres Sunday. Photo courtesy of AMC

"I thought: 'Well, OK, so now what? All right. Do I still have a job?' But, fortunately, they've written me a way out of being 'stoned,'" he quipped.

"Season 2 is really more of a father-son thing, a lot of revelations about me and my dad Julien, who is played by Ted Levine. For those of you who are aficionados of The Silence of the Lambs, he played Buffalo Bill and you know how creepy he can be, right?" Hamlin said.

"So, we have an extraordinary run together in Season 2," he said. "I can't wait for you guys to see it."

Premiering Sunday on AMC and AMC+, Season 2 continues to follow Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon and heiress of a powerful dynasty of witches, who gives birth to a shape-shifting and fast-maturing incarnation of the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

The story-line required the inclusion of several children to play Lasher at various ages.

"it's always difficult because you want to protect them and, at the same time, they're in these crazy scenes," showrunner Esta Spalding said about having young cast members working on a show created for adult audiences.

"We had a very experienced director, Colin Bucksey. He's just a wonderful, Emmy-winning director and Colin was amazing with the kids, and Alexandra did most of the work with the kids, one on one. She was just extraordinary -- really, really good at making them feel connected and present and keeping them smiling."

Executive producer Mark Johnson, who also works on AMC's other Anne Rice-inspired series Interview with the Vampire and The Talamasca, said he loves how the three shows occupy the same universe, but have their own personalities.

"We're doing The Talamasca [now] and that is sort of a mystery," Johnson said.

"It's almost a spy story, with a hint of the vampires and witches and other things we associate with Anne Rice, but I think it's important that all of these shows have their own distinctive flair," he added. "On one hand, have them be connected. On the other hand, have them be something completely different and satisfy different appetites."

He described Spalding as "an extraordinary collaborator."

"She has come up with a spin on these particular books that I think are both true to Anne Rice and very much what she invented," he added.

Spalding was excited to delve more into the long, twisted lives of Julien and Lasher this season.

"Two of the things that I loved the most in the Lasher book, Book 2 [in the series], are the story that Julien tells of his life -- Julien is Cortland's father -- and the story that Lasher tells of his past life before he was with Suzanne (Hannah Alline) back in the Middle Ages," Spalding said. "Both of those stories make it into the show in really different forms."

Julien's homecoming goes about as smoothly as viewers might expect.

"Julien is demented," Spalding said.

"It's wonderful," she added. "It's really, really dark and Ted Levine plays Julien. He's phenomenal."

Mayfair Witches also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels and Ben Feldman.