'Emilia Perez,' 'Shogun' win big at the Golden Globes

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldana, Jean Smart, Kieran Culkin and Hiroyuki Sanada were among the winners at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. Saldana won for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for Emilia Perez, which was also named Best Foreign-Language Film. Advertisement

Culkin earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for A Real Pain and Conclave won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Smart picked up the statuette for Best Lead Actress in a TV Comedy for Hacks and Jodie Foster won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for True Detective: Night Country.

Sanada won for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama and Tadanobu Asano won the prize for Best Supporting Actor on TV for Shogun.

Jessica Gunning took home the Best Supporting Actress on TV Globe for Baby Reindeer and Ali Wong scored the trophy for Best Stand-Up Performance.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the show, which celebrates excellence in film and television.

It is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Celebrities expected to serve as presenters throughout the evening include Colman Domingo, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeah, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Emilia Pérez led the film nominations, with 10, followed by The Brutalist, which stars with seven and Conclave with six.

The Bear led in the television categories with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, which are each up for four awards.

