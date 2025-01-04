Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2025 / 9:01 AM

Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Jessica Inman
Nikki Glaser attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 24. She is set to host the Golden Globe Awards Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 5 | Nikki Glaser attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 24. She is set to host the Golden Globe Awards Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards are back Sunday.

The 82nd award ceremony will premiere on CBS and on Paramount+, for subscribers who also have Showtime, at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The show acknowledges distinction within the television and film industries.

Emmy-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser will host.

"It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)," Glaser said in a statement.

Emilia Pérez, a movie about cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, scored the most nominations for film.

The Bear, meanwhile, led television nominations.

How to watch

Viewers can tune in on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The live ceremony will also premiere on Paramount+ at the same time, for subscribers who also have Showtime in their package. Those who have the Paramount+ Essential package can stream the event the following day.

Participants

Nikki Glaser will host the event.

Award presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeah, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Advertisement

Nominations

Emilia Pérez led film with ten nominations, followed by The Brutalist, which stars Adrien Brody and is up for seven awards. Conclave scored six nominations. Anora and The Substance are each in the running for five awards.

The Bear led television with five nominations, followed closely by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, which are each up for four awards.

Golden Globes: Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients through the years

Viola Davis arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Davis will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award during the Golden Globes on January 5, 2025. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Andie MacDowell: Del is overwhelmed by Jacob's return in 'Way Home' S3
TV // 6 hours ago
Andie MacDowell: Del is overwhelmed by Jacob's return in 'Way Home' S3
NEW YORK, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Andie MacDowell told UPI her "The Way Home" character Del Landry is shocked to learn in Season 3 that Jacob, the son she thought died as a little boy two decades ago, is actually a time-traveler.
What to Watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
TV // 17 hours ago
What to Watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The New Year marks the countdown until the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite shows such as "You," "White Lotus," "The Last of Us" and "Stranger Things."
Noah Centineo goes to South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Noah Centineo goes to South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo heads to South Korea in the trailer for "The Recruit" Season 2.
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
TV // 2 days ago
Colin Firth felt 'way out' of his depth playing real-life 'Lockerbie' hero
NEW YORK, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth says he felt an incredible sense of responsibility after meeting the real-life hero he was to play in Peacock's limited series, "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth."
'The Kardashians' Season 6 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'The Kardashians' Season 6 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Reality series "The Kardashians" will return for a sixth season on Hulu in February.
Apple TV+ to offer free trial Jan. 3-5
TV // 3 days ago
Apple TV+ to offer free trial Jan. 3-5
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Silo," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," "The Morning Show," "Ted Lasso," "Severance" and other Apple TV+ films and series will be available to stream for free over the weekend.
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
TV // 4 days ago
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician and actress Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, is getting a Netflix documentary.
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
TV // 4 days ago
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- This year, ring in NYE with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," "Nashville's Big Bash," or a "Toast to 2024!"
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
TV // 5 days ago
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Squid Game," "Singles Inferno," "The Devil's Plan" and other South Korean films and series will stream on Netflix in 2025.
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
TV // 5 days ago
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit says he wanted to star in Earth Abides because the new streaming series is more realistic than many other end-of-the-world stories being told today.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson's next Walt Longmire book set for release on May 27
Craig Johnson's next Walt Longmire book set for release on May 27
Diddy documentary includes 'never-before-seen footage and stories'
Diddy documentary includes 'never-before-seen footage and stories'
What to Watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
What to Watch: 15 highly anticipated returning series of 2025
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Actress Karen Gillan gives birth to first child
Actress Karen Gillan gives birth to first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement