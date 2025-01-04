Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1 of 5 | Nikki Glaser attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 24. She is set to host the Golden Globe Awards Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards are back Sunday. The 82nd award ceremony will premiere on CBS and on Paramount+, for subscribers who also have Showtime, at 8 p.m. EST. Advertisement

The show acknowledges distinction within the television and film industries.

Emmy-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser will host.

"It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)," Glaser said in a statement.

Emilia Pérez, a movie about cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, scored the most nominations for film.

The Bear, meanwhile, led television nominations.

How to watch

Viewers can tune in on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The live ceremony will also premiere on Paramount+ at the same time, for subscribers who also have Showtime in their package. Those who have the Paramount+ Essential package can stream the event the following day.

Participants

Nikki Glaser will host the event.

Award presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Colman Domingo, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeah, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Advertisement

Nominations

Emilia Pérez led film with ten nominations, followed by The Brutalist, which stars Adrien Brody and is up for seven awards. Conclave scored six nominations. Anora and The Substance are each in the running for five awards.

The Bear led television with five nominations, followed closely by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, which are each up for four awards.

Golden Globes: Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients through the years