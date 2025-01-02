Trending
Jan. 2, 2025 / 11:41 AM

Noah Centineo goes to South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Noah Centineo returns as Owen Hendricks for Season 2 of "The Recruit." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Noah Centineo returns as Owen Hendricks for Season 2 of "The Recruit." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo heads to South Korea in the trailer for The Recruit Season 2.

Centineo portrays Owen Hendricks, a lawyer for the CIA, in the series.

"Mr. Hendricks, you seem to always need to be the hero," says Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) in the preview. "But you're a lawyer."

"I am a lawyer," Hendricks agrees. "But what if we involved Operations without involving Operations?"

The trailer shows Hendricks navigating South Korea and outrunning gunfire.

"In Season 2 of The Recruit, CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks is pulled into life-threatening espionage in South Korea only to realize the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the agency," an official synopsis reads.

Teo Yoo joins the cast as Jang Kyun for the upcoming season.

"He is such a strong antagonist and is extremely propulsive," Centineo told Netflix's Tudum of his new costar. "Our Season 2 story arc is totally dominated by his performances and intensity. We became friends quickly, and our work was always a collaborative and fulfilling process."

Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise and Alana Hawley join the series for its second chapter.

Season 1's Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, Daniel Quincy, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion will also appear in Season 2.

The Recruit Season 2 premieres on Netflix Jan. 30.

