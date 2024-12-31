Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 31, 2024 / 2:55 PM

'The Kardashians' Season 6 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian and her family will return in "The Kardashians" Season 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kim Kardashian and her family will return in "The Kardashians" Season 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Hulu is gearing up for the release of The Kardashians Season 6.

The streaming service shared a teaser and February premiere date for the season Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Kardashians is a reality series starring Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mom, Kris Jenner.

Season 6 will follow the family as they experience "a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures."

"With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser depicts the Kardashian-Jenners as portraits come to life.

The Kardashians Season 6 premieres Feb. 6 on Hulu. The show streams on Disney+ internationally and on Star+ in Latin America.

Season 5 focused on Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy and her preparations to welcome her fourth child, her first with her husband, musician Travis Barker.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian: 40 red carpet looks of the entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Apple TV+ to offer free trial Jan. 3-5
TV // 1 hour ago
Apple TV+ to offer free trial Jan. 3-5
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Silo," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," "The Morning Show," "Ted Lasso," "Severance" and other Apple TV+ films and series will be available to stream for free over the weekend.
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician and actress Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, is getting a Netflix documentary.
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
TV // 1 day ago
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- This year, ring in NYE with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," "Nashville's Big Bash," or a "Toast to 2024!"
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
TV // 1 day ago
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Squid Game," "Singles Inferno," "The Devil's Plan" and other South Korean films and series will stream on Netflix in 2025.
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
TV // 2 days ago
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit says he wanted to star in Earth Abides because the new streaming series is more realistic than many other end-of-the-world stories being told today.
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
TV // 3 days ago
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Louanne Stephens -- who played Ruby on "Longmire" for six seasons -- celebrated her recent guest spot on "Landman" with a cute Instagram post.
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
TV // 3 days ago
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
NEW YORK, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ali Larter told UPI tenacity and a convincing accent were crucial to playing outrageous Texas gold-digger Angela Norris in the new drama, "Landman."
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
TV // 4 days ago
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "WWE Raw," which arrives on the streamer Jan. 6.
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
TV // 4 days ago
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix's Christmas football games scored record-breaking viewership.
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
TV // 5 days ago
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated finale of "Gavin and Stacey" was the most-watched Christmas Day program of 2024 with 12.3 million viewers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
What to watch: 5 sci-fi films coming in 2025
What to watch: 5 sci-fi films coming in 2025
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement