Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Hulu is gearing up for the release of The Kardashians Season 6. The streaming service shared a teaser and February premiere date for the season Tuesday. Advertisement

The Kardashians is a reality series starring Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mom, Kris Jenner.

Season 6 will follow the family as they experience "a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures."

"With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser depicts the Kardashian-Jenners as portraits come to life.

The Kardashians Season 6 premieres Feb. 6 on Hulu. The show streams on Disney+ internationally and on Star+ in Latin America.

Season 5 focused on Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy and her preparations to welcome her fourth child, her first with her husband, musician Travis Barker.

