Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 31, 2024 / 1:09 PM

Apple TV+ to offer free trial Jan. 3-5

By Annie Martin
Adam Scott stars in the Apple TV+ series "Severance." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Adam Scott stars in the Apple TV+ series "Severance." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ will ring in the new year by offering a free trial over the weekend.

The all-access pass to the streaming service will be available Friday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Advertisement

Apple original series include Silo, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Presumed Innocent, Slow Horses, Disclaimer, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Foundation.

Fly Me to the Moon, The Family Plan, Wolfs, The Instigators and other movies are available to stream.

Silo is a dystopian sci-fi drama based on the Hugh Howey trilogy of novels. The series takes place in a world where the last 10,000 people on Earth live in a mysterious mile-deep silo "protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside."

The show stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Tim Robbins, and is in the midst of its second season.

Shrinking is a comedy-drama starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The show follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), "a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."

Advertisement

Season 2 features Cobie Smulders and premiered Oct. 16.

Severance is a workplace thriller following Mark (Adam Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries, where workers undergo a "severance" procedure to surgically divide their memories of their work and personal lives.

Britt Lower, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star. Season 2 premieres Jan. 17.

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against "the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing."

Scarlett Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a marketing maven brought in to fix NASA's public image, while Channing Tatum portrays Cole Davis, a launch director for NASA.

Fly Me to the Moon opened in theaters in July and debuted Dec. 6 on Apple TV+.

Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum attend 'Fly Me to the Moon' premiere

Stars Scarlett Johansson (L) and Channing Tatum arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Fly Me to the Moon" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on July 8, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician and actress Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, is getting a Netflix documentary.
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
TV // 1 day ago
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- This year, ring in NYE with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," "Nashville's Big Bash," or a "Toast to 2024!"
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
TV // 1 day ago
5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Squid Game," "Singles Inferno," "The Devil's Plan" and other South Korean films and series will stream on Netflix in 2025.
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
TV // 2 days ago
Aaron Tveit: 'Earth Abides' asks 'If we had to start over, could we do it better?'
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit says he wanted to star in Earth Abides because the new streaming series is more realistic than many other end-of-the-world stories being told today.
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
TV // 2 days ago
'Longmire' favorite Louanne Stephens celebrates 'Landman' guest spot
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Louanne Stephens -- who played Ruby on "Longmire" for six seasons -- celebrated her recent guest spot on "Landman" with a cute Instagram post.
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
TV // 3 days ago
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
NEW YORK, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ali Larter told UPI tenacity and a convincing accent were crucial to playing outrageous Texas gold-digger Angela Norris in the new drama, "Landman."
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
TV // 3 days ago
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "WWE Raw," which arrives on the streamer Jan. 6.
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
TV // 4 days ago
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix's Christmas football games scored record-breaking viewership.
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
TV // 5 days ago
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated finale of "Gavin and Stacey" was the most-watched Christmas Day program of 2024 with 12.3 million viewers.
TV review: 'Squid Game' Season 2 tops first with suspense, intrigue
TV // 5 days ago
TV review: 'Squid Game' Season 2 tops first with suspense, intrigue
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" Season 2, on Netflix Thursday, successfully continues the series with a deepening look at the competition itself and more life or death suspense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
How to watch, what to expect: New Year's Eve specials
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement