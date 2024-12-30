Karol G to get her own Netflix documentary

1 of 5 | Karol G arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" on September 11. She will star in an upcoming documentary on Netflix. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician and actress Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G, is getting a Netflix documentary. The news is the latest feat for the singer, 33, who was named Billboard magazine's 2024 Woman of the Year in February.

"The release of her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts," said Billboard's editorial director, Hannah Karp, at the time.

Karol G was named Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October. She was acknowledged with seven additional honors during that ceremony.

Her recent collaboration with Andrea Bocelli was a personal highlight.

"This song is a huge honor for me," she said in August. "It's a song I've always loved, and when I was invited to sing 'Vivo for Ella' it felt like coming home."

"It's a song I really feel inside myself, it feels like it's going to be a special point in my career," she added.

She also starred in Netflix's Griselda earlier this year,

The upcoming documentary will explore both her personal and professional life, according to Netflix.

The streamer posted an image of note, handwritten by Karol G.

The singer holds the letter, which is outlined by small red hearts.

A Karol G documentary spanning her life and career is coming to Netflix in 2025 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rGUI21JCNb— Netflix (@netflix) December 30, 2024

"A story born from dreams that seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith. A relentless journey that defied all odds," the note reads. "My life, my work, my truth and the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true."

A release date has not yet been shared.

Karol G's career: music, awards, red carpets

Karol G walks the red carpet at the Univision Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami on February 23, 2017. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo