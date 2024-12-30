Advertisement
TV
Dec. 30, 2024

5 Korean films, series coming to Netflix in 2025

By Annie Martin
Lee Jung-jae will return to star in a third and final season of "Squid Game" in 2025. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Lee Jung-jae will return to star in a third and final season of "Squid Game" in 2025. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Following the success of Squid Game, Netflix is furthering its slate of South Korean films and TV series in 2025.

New seasons of Squid Game, Singles Inferno and The Devil's Plan will start streaming next year, along with new original films and series.

Here are 5 Korean films and series coming to Netflix in 2025:

'Singles Inferno' Season 4

Single's Inferno is a dating reality series hosted by model Hong Jin Kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior singer Kyuhyun and rapper Hanhae.

The show features singles who live together on Inferno, a deserted island with rustic lodgings and limited resources. Contestants compete to win dates in Paradise, where they enjoy luxury accommodations and are able to get to know each other freely.

In this game, "you can't get too comfortable, as unexpected rule changes and twists lurk behind every corner," an official description reads.

Season 4 will premiere Jan. 14.

'The Devil's Plan' Season 2

The Devil's Plan is a reality competition series featuring contestants from various professions, such as law, medicine, science, gaming and acting.

The show serves as "a 'social experiment' in line with the devilish theme of the series title," where participants collaborate or betray each other while playing "two sophisticated games" each day over seven days.

Season 2 will be released on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025, according to The Korea Herald.

'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming K-drama starring singer and actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum.

The romantic drama follows "the adventures of Ae-sun (IU), 'the remarkable rebel,' and Gwan-sik (Park), whose nickname means 'unyielding iron,' in Jeju Island." Gwan-sik has had a crush on Ae-sun since they were young.

Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon play older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively.

When Life Gives You Tangerines hails from writer Lim Sang-chun (Becky's Back) and producer Kim Won-suk (Misaeng: Incomplete Life), and will premiere in 2025.

'Revelations'

Revelations is a film adaptation of the 2022 comic by director Yeon Sang-ho (Hellbound) and writer Choi Gyu-seok.

The thriller follows "a pastor and a detective, each driven by their own beliefs. The pastor believes it's his divine calling to punish the culprit behind a missing-person case, while the detective assigned to the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister," according to an official synopsis.

Ryu Jun-yeol (The 8 Show) plays the pastor, Min-chan, while Shin Hyun-been portrays the detective, Yeon-hee.

Revelations will start streaming in 2025.

'Squid Game' Season 3

Squid Game is a fictional survival thriller about a deadly game where contestants risk their lives for the chance to win millions of dollars.

The popular series will return for a third and final season on Netflix in 2025, star Lee Jung-jae confirmed on The Tonight Show in December.

Season 3 will continue the "fierce clash" between Seong Gi-hun (Lee) and the creators of the game, writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix's Tudum.

Season 2 was released Dec. 26.

