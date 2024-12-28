Advertisement
TV
Dec. 28, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'

By Karen Butler
Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton star in "Landman." New episodes air on Sundays. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 6 | Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton star in "Landman." New episodes air on Sundays. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

NEW YORK, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Varsity Blues, Final Destination and Heroes alum Ali Larter says tenacity and a convincing accent were crucial to playing outrageous Texas gold-digger Angela Norris in the new drama, Landman.

"She is such a wild cat that I was like: 'How do I harness her? How do I inhabit her?' and it was really about finding the confidence within myself," Larter, 48, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"It's like the dialect coach and the preparation and then finding the confidence to really let her live in all her glory and that was the mental game for me and the challenge, for sure."

New episodes of the Paramount+ series stream Sundays.

Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast, the drama follows characters -- from roughnecks to billionaires -- who are involved in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.

Making up the dysfunctional Norris family are Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton), the overworked, stressed-out, but highly skilled fixer for an independent oil company; attention-seeking Angela, the estranged wife who has just returned to Tommy after her lucrative second marriage ends; Tommy and Angela's son Cooper (Jacob Lofland), who is learning the family business from the ground up: and his sister, college-bound Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), who is determined to marry a rich quarterback.

Advertisement

Larter describes Angela as an "emotional tornado."

"She feels everything 110% from whether she's cooking her Bolognese, Michelin-star dinner, she's redecorating the house, or she's on the stair-master," Larter added.

"Everything is intense and full-force. She's very spirited, but she also loves really, really hard and she loves her family."

Angela is also a survivor, according to Larter.

"She's someone who has been through -- with Tommy -- the boom and the bust, and it's affected their lives," she said.

"She's seen her life crumble before and known that she's had to put it back together, so one side of her you might see so bright and shiny, but there definitely is the pain of what she's experienced in her life."

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore attend 'Landman' premiere

Cast members Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore attend the premiere of Paramount + series "Landman" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
TV // 22 hours ago
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "WWE Raw," which arrives on the streamer Jan. 6.
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix's Christmas football games scored record-breaking viewership.
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
TV // 2 days ago
'Gavin and Stacey' finale tops Christmas Day TV ratings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated finale of "Gavin and Stacey" was the most-watched Christmas Day program of 2024 with 12.3 million viewers.
TV review: 'Squid Game' Season 2 tops first with suspense, intrigue
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Squid Game' Season 2 tops first with suspense, intrigue
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" Season 2, on Netflix Thursday, successfully continues the series with a deepening look at the competition itself and more life or death suspense.
Drag artist Tayce, pro partner Kai Widdrington win 'Strictly Christmas' competition
TV // 2 days ago
Drag artist Tayce, pro partner Kai Widdrington win 'Strictly Christmas' competition
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The winners of the 2024 "Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special" were crowned Wednesday.
Ncuti Gatwa faces 'bigger enemies, wider terrors' in his 2nd season of 'Doctor Who'
TV // 2 days ago
Ncuti Gatwa faces 'bigger enemies, wider terrors' in his 2nd season of 'Doctor Who'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ and BBC released a first-look teaser for the upcoming season of "Doctor Who" after the premiere of the sci-fi show's latest Christmas special, "Joy to the World," on Wednesday.
'Night Agent' Season 2 to premiere on Netflix Jan. 23
TV // 2 days ago
'Night Agent' Season 2 to premiere on Netflix Jan. 23
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- "Night Agent" Season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix Jan. 23.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 to stream Feb. 13
TV // 3 days ago
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 to stream Feb. 13
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The final episodes of the popular Netflix series will premiere in February.
Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2
TV // 4 days ago
Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Hallmark+ has renewed its reality competition, "Finding Mr. Christmas," for a second season.
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
TV // 4 days ago
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski are set to help host the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" broadcast on ABC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, Gayle King
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Cody Rhodes, flames appear in Netflix's 'WWE Raw' preview
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
Netflix's Christmas football games shatter viewership records
New Year's Eve ball is unveiled ahead of its big drop
New Year's Eve ball is unveiled ahead of its big drop
Year in review: 2024 celebrity deaths include James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith
Year in review: 2024 celebrity deaths include James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement