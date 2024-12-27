Netflix is teasing "WWE Raw," which lands on the streamer January 6. Screenshot courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing WWE Raw, which arrives on the streamer Jan. 6. The preview opens with undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes pausing as he walks to the ring. Advertisement

When he raises his arms, flames appear on either side of him.

"Rhodes became just the fourth Superstar to ever win back-to-back Royal Rumbles by conquering the field in 2023 and 2024, joining WWE icons Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels as the only Superstars to do so," Rhodes' WWE biography reads.

The clip also features Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Bayley, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

WWE Raw, which premiered in 1993, will play exclusively on Netflix as part of a January deal.

"This deal is transformative. It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years," said Mark Shapiro, who is president and COO of TKO, at the time.

Advertisement

TKO is the parent company for WWE.

"Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix," he added.