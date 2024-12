1 of 6 | Left to right, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in "Cobra Kai." Photo courtesy of Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that the final episodes of Cobra Kai will premiere on Feb. 13. The popular Netflix series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zapka, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien. Advertisement

The final season has been split into three parts. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.