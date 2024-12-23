Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast

1 of 3 | Jeannie Mai is set to co-host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski are set to help host the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on ABC. Mai is presiding over festivities in Los Angeles and Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas. Advertisement

The holiday show, which mainly takes place in New York's Times Square, will feature performances by Blue Man Group, the hip-hop dance crew JABBAWOCKEEZ and the cast of the upcoming Las Vegas show Lío.

"In his 20th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square," the network said in a press release. "Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico."

The lineup of performers will also include the previously announced Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Kesha, T-Pain, Luis Fonsi, Natasha Bedingfield and Alanis Morissette.

