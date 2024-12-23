Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 23, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast

By Karen Butler
Jeannie Mai is set to co-host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jeannie Mai is set to co-host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski are set to help host the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on ABC.

Mai is presiding over festivities in Los Angeles and Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The holiday show, which mainly takes place in New York's Times Square, will feature performances by Blue Man Group, the hip-hop dance crew JABBAWOCKEEZ and the cast of the upcoming Las Vegas show Lío.

"In his 20th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square," the network said in a press release. "Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico."

The lineup of performers will also include the previously announced Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Kesha, T-Pain, Luis Fonsi, Natasha Bedingfield and Alanis Morissette.

Advertisement

Workers install New Year's Eve decorations, have confetti test in NYC

Confetti is tossed in the air as part of the annual New Year's Eve Confetti Test in Times Square in New York City on December 29, 2022. An estimated one million people will be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion will be watching throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball will drop, bringing in 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Max orders Season 2 of 'Creature Commandos'
TV // 17 minutes ago
Max orders Season 2 of 'Creature Commandos'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Max has ordered a second season of its adult animated series, "Creature Commandos."
Olivia Williams: 'Dune: Prophecy' women are not to be emulated
TV // 17 hours ago
Olivia Williams: 'Dune: Prophecy' women are not to be emulated
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Williams says her "Dune: Prophecy" character Tula cares more about the power of her mystical sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit, than the young women who belong to it.
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
TV // 1 day ago
Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Martin Short returned to guest host the sketch-comedy show again this weekend.
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
TV // 3 days ago
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The final chapter of "Stranger Things" has officially finished filming.
'Tell Me Lies' gets a third season on Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Tell Me Lies' gets a third season on Hulu
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed its popular thriller, "Tell Me Lies," for a third season.
'Dune: Prophecy' returning for Season 2 on HBO, Max
TV // 3 days ago
'Dune: Prophecy' returning for Season 2 on HBO, Max
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that it has renewed its sci-fi drama, "Dune: Prophecy," for a second season.
Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in Peacock's 'Good Daughter'
TV // 4 days ago
Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in Peacock's 'Good Daughter'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that it has cast Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy in its limited crime series "The Good Daughter."
'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window
TV // 4 days ago
'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Don't Die' explores Bryan Johnson's mission to stop aging
TV // 4 days ago
'Don't Die' explores Bryan Johnson's mission to stop aging
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A new documentary from Netflix explores a millionaire's preoccupation with living hundreds of years.
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
TV // 4 days ago
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released four photos from "Sweet Magnolias" Season 4 on Thursday. The show returns Feb. 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Denzel Washington gets baptized, receives minister's license
Kim Kardashian releases cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry 'Santa Baby'
Kim Kardashian releases cover of Eartha Kitt's sultry 'Santa Baby'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement