Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Hallmark+ has renewed its reality competition, Finding Mr. Christmas, for a second season.
"It's a hit! Officially renewed for Season 2!" host Jonathan Bennett wrote on Instagram Monday.
"Finding Mr. Christmas is returning for another season on @hallmarkplus -- we are searching the world for a whole new group of guys who have the star quality it takes to be the next @hallmarkchannel leading man. Do you know a hunk who has what it takes?"
The show premiered in October and followed 10 aspiring actors as they competed in holiday-themed challenges for the grand prize of the lead role in a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.