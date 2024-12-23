Trending
Dec. 23, 2024

Hallmark renews 'Finding Mr. Christmas' for Season 2

By Karen Butler
Hallmark has renewed Jonathan Bennett's "Finding Mr. Christmas" for Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Hallmark+ has renewed its reality competition, Finding Mr. Christmas, for a second season.

"It's a hit! Officially renewed for Season 2!" host Jonathan Bennett wrote on Instagram Monday.

"Finding Mr. Christmas is returning for another season on @hallmarkplus -- we are searching the world for a whole new group of guys who have the star quality it takes to be the next @hallmarkchannel leading man. Do you know a hunk who has what it takes?"

The show premiered in October and followed 10 aspiring actors as they competed in holiday-themed challenges for the grand prize of the lead role in a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

