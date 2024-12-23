Max orders Season 2 of 'Creature Commandos'

1 of 5 | Viola Davis' "Creature Commandos" is returning for a second season on Max. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Max has ordered a second season of its adult animated series, Creature Commandos. "You wanted monsters? Well, you're getting even more. We're coming back for season two! But don't worry, we've still got plenty left this season for you," the show's creator and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn wrote on X Monday. Advertisement You wanted monsters? Well, you're getting even more. We're coming back for season two! But don't worry, we've still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of #CreatureCommandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on... pic.twitter.com/74JeDzscRa— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2024 "Catch new episodes of #CreatureCommandos every Thursday, with the Season 1 finale dropping January 9 exclusively on @StreamonMax." The Suicide Squad sequel features the voice talents of Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Zoe Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma and Viola Davis. It follows a shadowy governmental agency that enlists monsters and robots for its most dangerous missions now that putting criminals and the mentally ill in the line of fire has been deemed inhumane. Advertisement

"Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes," Peter Girardi -- executive vice president of Alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation -- said in a press release. "We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you're getting more monsters!"

Sylvester Stallone, Margot Robbie attend 'The Suicide Squad' premiere in LA