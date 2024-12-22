Advertisement
Dec. 22, 2024

Stars line up to welcome Martin Short into 'SNL' Five-Timers Club

By Karen Butler
Martin Short hosted "SNL" for a fifth time this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Martin Short hosted "SNL" for a fifth time this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Martin Short returned to guest host the sketch-comedy show again this weekend.

The appearance earned him a place in the series' fabled "Five-Timers Club."

Tom Hanks, who founded the club in 1990, as well as members Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, John Mulaney, Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin all turned up to welcome Short and present him with his coveted smoking jacket.

"What I surprise that I've known about all week!" Short said as he exchanged the secret handshake with Rudd.

A popular figure in 1980s and '90s movies, Short has been enjoying a career renaissance with his Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building, alongside his frequent collaborator Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

