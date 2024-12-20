'Tell Me Lies' gets a third season on Hulu

Hulu has ordered Season 3 of "Tell Me Lies" starring Tom Ellis, with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer as showrunner. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed its popular thriller, Tell Me Lies, for a third season. Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories Thursday. Advertisement

The posted included a screenshot of a media report about the renewal, along with a TikTok video of an iconic scene from The Godfather with Al Pacino saying, "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in," suggesting Oppenheimer will be back to write more scripts for Season 3.

Inspired by Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, the show follows the toxic, but addictive romance of Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) and how it impacts everyone around them.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

No return date or episode count for the series have been announced yet.