Dec. 20, 2024 / 1:15 PM

'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos

By Jessica Inman
Left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp attend the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp attend the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The final chapter of Stranger Things has officially finished filming.

Netflix released behind-the-scenes photos Friday that show cast and crew members smiling together on set.

"That's a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025," the caption reads.

In November, the streamer shared the final season's various episode titles.

Those include "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape from Camazotz," "The Bridge" and "Rightside Up."

"So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird," said Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven on the show, during filming.

A release date has not yet been shared.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

