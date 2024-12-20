1 of 6 | Left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp attend the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The final chapter of Stranger Things has officially finished filming. Netflix released behind-the-scenes photos Friday that show cast and crew members smiling together on set. Advertisement

"That's a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025," the caption reads.

In November, the streamer shared the final season's various episode titles.

Those include "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape from Camazotz," "The Bridge" and "Rightside Up."

THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025. pic.twitter.com/DWkIwMMOJ3— Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024

"So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird," said Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven on the show, during filming.

A release date has not yet been shared.

