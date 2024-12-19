Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 5.
The streaming service shared posters and a 2025 release window for the show's fifth and final season Thursday.
You is a psychological thriller based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young man whose extreme obsessions with different women lead him to become a serial killer.
One Season 5 poster shows Joe (Badgley) framed by newspaper headlines featuring his first obsession, Guinevere Beck, and other characters.
"A killer goodbye," the tagline reads.
Another poster depicts a drawer full of the "guilty treasures" Joe has kept from his victims.
You Season 5 wrapped filming in August after beginning production in March.
Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews will join the cast in Season 5.