Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in Netflix series "You." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 5. The streaming service shared posters and a 2025 release window for the show's fifth and final season Thursday. Advertisement

You is a psychological thriller based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young man whose extreme obsessions with different women lead him to become a serial killer.

One Season 5 poster shows Joe (Badgley) framed by newspaper headlines featuring his first obsession, Guinevere Beck, and other characters.

"A killer goodbye," the tagline reads.

Another poster depicts a drawer full of the "guilty treasures" Joe has kept from his victims.

You Season 5 wrapped filming in August after beginning production in March.

Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews will join the cast in Season 5.