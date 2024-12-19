Trending
Dec. 19, 2024 / 2:45 PM

'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in Netflix series "You." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 5.

The streaming service shared posters and a 2025 release window for the show's fifth and final season Thursday.

You is a psychological thriller based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young man whose extreme obsessions with different women lead him to become a serial killer.

One Season 5 poster shows Joe (Badgley) framed by newspaper headlines featuring his first obsession, Guinevere Beck, and other characters.

"A killer goodbye," the tagline reads.

Another poster depicts a drawer full of the "guilty treasures" Joe has kept from his victims.

You Season 5 wrapped filming in August after beginning production in March.

Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews will join the cast in Season 5.

