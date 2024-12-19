1 of 3 | Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Maya Le Clark star in "Thundermans Undercover." Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's The Thundermans is getting a new offshoot. The Thundermans: Undercover debuts Jan. 22. Advertisement

"The half-hour series follows Phoebe and Max as they are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the beachside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent," a synopsis reads.

Kira Kosarin portrays Phoebe, while Jack Griffo portrays her twin, Max, and Maya Le Clark portrays Chloe.

They receive their first assignment in the show's first episode.

A preview shows the group talking to a hologram and facing various challenges.

"The hardest part of saving the day is keeping it all a secret," the trailer's narrator says.

The new series follows the original Nickelodeon show, which aired between 2013 and 2018, and the film The Thundermans Return.