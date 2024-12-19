Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's The Thundermans is getting a new offshoot.
The Thundermans: Undercover debuts Jan. 22.
"The half-hour series follows Phoebe and Max as they are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the beachside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent," a synopsis reads.
Kira Kosarin portrays Phoebe, while Jack Griffo portrays her twin, Max, and Maya Le Clark portrays Chloe.
They receive their first assignment in the show's first episode.
A preview shows the group talking to a hologram and facing various challenges.
"The hardest part of saving the day is keeping it all a secret," the trailer's narrator says.
The new series follows the original Nickelodeon show, which aired between 2013 and 2018, and the film The Thundermans Return.