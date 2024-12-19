Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 19, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to host 'Back that Year Up'

By Jessica Inman
Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will host "2024 Back That Year Up." Photo courtesy of Annalise Anderson/NBCUniversal
1 of 5 | Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will host "2024 Back That Year Up." Photo courtesy of Annalise Anderson/NBCUniversal

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up to host 2024 Back That Year Up, which lands on Peacock Dec. 23.

The special will examine the year's biggest moments through a comedic lens.

Advertisement

"We're here to tell you that 2024 is going out of business," Thompson says in a preview.

"To make room for 2025, everything from 2024 must go," adds Hart.

The program will also include interviews with celebrities.

The upcoming show marks the third year that Hart and Thompson have hosted the end-of-year roundup.

"The best time of the year is here," says Thompson. "Kev and I are wrapping u a memorable 2024 with jokes, laughs and of course, some of our incredible celebrity friends. You don't want to miss this one!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
TV // 1 hour ago
'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey and Teeny Chirichillo appeared in the "Survivor" Season 47 finale.
Producers Guild of America to honor Taika Waititi with Norman Lear Award
TV // 18 hours ago
Producers Guild of America to honor Taika Waititi with Norman Lear Award
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced Wednesday that it plans to honor Taika Waititi with its Norman Lear Award for his extraordinary contributions in television.
Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
TV // 20 hours ago
Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A transgender storyline will no longer be included in Disney's "Win or Lose" when it streams in February.
'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
TV // 22 hours ago
'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The sophomore season of "Bad Monkey" will not be filmed in Florida, even though the story takes place in the Keys.
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
TV // 22 hours ago
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a drama series starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a fourth season on Paramount+.
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
TV // 23 hours ago
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Clean Slate," a series starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 6.
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
TV // 23 hours ago
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 3 of "The Traitors," which premieres Jan. 9.
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
TV // 1 day ago
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "A Thousand Blows," which lands on the streamer Feb. 21.
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
TV // 1 day ago
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer for "The Electric State," starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 on "The Tonight Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement