Dec. 19, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics

By Fred Topel
From left, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Helen Decatur return in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 4, premiering Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of Netflix
From left, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Helen Decatur return in "Sweet Magnolias" Season 4, premiering Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the first photos from Sweet Magnolias Season 4 on Thursday. The season premieres Feb. 6.

The new season follows the torn of Serenity from Halloween to Christmas. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Helen Decatur) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) are still managing their romantic relationships, as they watch their teenagers become men.

Photos show three individual shots of Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen and a fourth of the trio together. Swisher once joked to UPI that the drama Maddie endures will turn her hair gray but she's still boasting red in the photos.

Headley also performs "O Come, All Ye Faithful" during the season. The track will be released on music streaming platforms Friday.

Season 4 also features Dylan Rysstad's song "Margarita Christmas," which is available now.

Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin and Justin Bruening also star.

Author Sherryl Woods is an executive producer and Sheryl J. Anderson remains showrunner. The season filmed Februray to May in Atlanta, Ga.

The show became the No. 1 new show on Netflix in May 2020. They renewed it for a fourth season in 2023.

