Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 18, 2024 / 3:44 PM

Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'

By Jessica Inman

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A transgender storyline will no longer be included in Disney's Win or Lose when it streams in February.

The show, which includes eight episodes, rotates between various characters who are involved with a softball team in a middle school.

Advertisement

Chanel Stewart, the 18-year-old transgender actress set to voice the role, said she was "very disheartened" when she learned that the dialogue pertaining to her character's gender identity had been scrapped.

"From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth," Stewart said. "I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard."

Her mother, Keisha, echoed that sentiment.

"There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in and everyone should be represented," she told Deadline. "Everyone deserves to be recognized. And it felt like it was just another setback for the LGBTQ community, because it's very hard on transgender teenagers... transgender people, period."

Advertisement

Stewart's character will still be included in Win or Lose, but will now be portrayed as a cisgender straight girl, Stewart said.

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," a Disney representative said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The sophomore season of "Bad Monkey" will not be filmed in Florida, even though the story takes place in the Keys.
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a drama series starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a fourth season on Paramount+.
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
TV // 4 hours ago
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Clean Slate," a series starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 6.
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
TV // 4 hours ago
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 3 of "The Traitors," which premieres Jan. 9.
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
TV // 6 hours ago
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "A Thousand Blows," which lands on the streamer Feb. 21.
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
TV // 7 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer for "The Electric State," starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
TV // 8 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 on "The Tonight Show."
Vince Vaughn series 'Bad Monkey' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Vince Vaughn series 'Bad Monkey' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Apple renewed "Bad Monkey" for a second season on Tuesday. The Vince Vaughn show became the No. 1 streaming series in August.
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
TV // 1 day ago
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Lesley Nicol says her "Downton Abbey" co-star, Hugh Bonneville, and her late brother were instrumental in her participation in the special, "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir."
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
TV // 1 day ago
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows" wrapped up its six-season run this week, but star Kayvan Novak says he has no intention of completely letting go of his iconic character, Nandor, any time soon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement