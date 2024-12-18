1 of 3 | "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is teasing the show's upcoming second season. The South Korean actor, 52, shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Squid Game is a survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Lee plays Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, who won Squid Game in Season 1. The character returns to the game in Season 2 to take on its creators.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked questions about Season 2 that Lee confirmed or denied by pressing buttons marked "O" or "X," respectively.

"We know that you're back in the game this time. Will you be competing against other people who've also won the game?" Fallon asked, prompting Lee to press "X."

"Do you become the new front man?" Fallon asked, referencing the overseer of Squid Game played by Lee Byung-hun. "That's the rumor. And are you now in charge of the games?"

Lee answered by pressing both buttons at the same time.

When asked if Squid Game Season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2025, Lee confirmed by pressing "O."

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo also return to star, with Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Seo-hwan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and other stars to join the cast.