TV
Dec. 18, 2024 / 1:45 PM

'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Renner will reprise Mike McLusky in a fourth season of "Mayor of Kingstown." Photo by Eric Ogden/Paramount+
1 of 3 | Jeremy Renner will reprise Mike McLusky in a fourth season of "Mayor of Kingstown." Photo by Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Mayor of Kingstown will return for a fourth season.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 4.

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon. The show takes place in the fictional town of Kingstown, Mich., a place where the only industry is the city's prisons.

Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the unofficial "mayor" of Kingstown, whose family must navigate the relationships between the locals, prisoners, guards and police.

The cast also includes Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Season 3 concluded in August. The season was the No. 1 series on Paramount+ during its run, reaching 8.8 million global households.

In Season 3, "a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls."

"The pressure was on Mike McLusky to end the war but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions," an official synopsis reads.

Mayor of Kingstown originally debuted in 2021. The third season premiered in June following Renner's recovery from a near-fatal accident.

