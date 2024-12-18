Trending
Dec. 18, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'

By Jessica Inman
Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet at Netflix's "Damsel" on March 1. She stars in the upcoming film on Netflix, "The Electric State." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet at Netflix's "Damsel" on March 1. She stars in the upcoming film on Netflix, "The Electric State." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer for The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

The movie takes place after a robot uprising, and the preview opens with images from the war.

"The bot rebellion was ugly," Stanley Tucci narrates. "When the robots deviated from their assigned tasks, we banished them to the Electric State."

The clip also shows Millie Bobby Brown's character Michelle encounter a giant robot with a cartoon-like face.

The bot ultimately accompanies her and Chris Pratt, who portrays a smuggler, as they look for her missing brother.

The Electric State also stars Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito and Woody Norman, and will stream on Netflix beginning March 14.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

