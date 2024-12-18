Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 18, 2024 / 2:33 PM

'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California

By Jessica Inman
Vince Vaughn, pictured during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on August 12, stars in "Bad Monkey," which will film its sophomore season in California. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Vince Vaughn, pictured during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on August 12, stars in "Bad Monkey," which will film its sophomore season in California. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The sophomore season of Bad Monkey will not be filmed in Florida, even though the story takes place in the Keys.

That's because the Apple TV+ show received approximately $20.6 million in tax credits to move to California.

Advertisement

The news comes as the state distributed some $108.6 million to incentivize various television and film projects to work in California.

"These tax credits help us keep jobs here in our state and drive economic growth, but the impact goes beyond the entertainment industry," said California Film Commission director Colleen Bell. "It supports families, local businesses, and communities statewide."

Other projects to receive money include HBO's L.A. Nights, and Disney's Whalefall.

Imperfect Women was also given $12.5 million.

"It's exciting to know that this invaluable program will allow us to keep production close to home while also supporting the talented artists and artisans here in LA that make storytelling possible," said Kerry Washington, who stars in and executive produces the show.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
TV // 2 hours ago
Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A transgender storyline will no longer be included in Disney's "Win or Lose" when it streams in February.
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a drama series starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a fourth season on Paramount+.
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
TV // 4 hours ago
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Clean Slate," a series starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 6.
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
TV // 4 hours ago
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 3 of "The Traitors," which premieres Jan. 9.
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
TV // 6 hours ago
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "A Thousand Blows," which lands on the streamer Feb. 21.
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
TV // 7 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer for "The Electric State," starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
TV // 8 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 on "The Tonight Show."
Vince Vaughn series 'Bad Monkey' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Vince Vaughn series 'Bad Monkey' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Apple renewed "Bad Monkey" for a second season on Tuesday. The Vince Vaughn show became the No. 1 streaming series in August.
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
TV // 1 day ago
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Lesley Nicol says her "Downton Abbey" co-star, Hugh Bonneville, and her late brother were instrumental in her participation in the special, "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir."
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
TV // 1 day ago
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows" wrapped up its six-season run this week, but star Kayvan Novak says he has no intention of completely letting go of his iconic character, Nandor, any time soon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement