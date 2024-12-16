Advertisement
TV
Dec. 16, 2024 / 3:34 PM

'Kelly Clarkson Show' is renewed for Season 7

By Jessica Inman
Kelly Clarkson performs during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. Her talk show has been renewed for Season 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kelly Clarkson performs during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. Her talk show has been renewed for Season 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show has been green lit for Season 7.

The syndicated talk show is hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson and has accumulated 22 Daytime Emmys since its 2019 launch.

Advertisement

Season 6 premiered in September.

"Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure," said Tracie Wilson, an NBCUniversal executive. "We couldn't wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted."

"There's an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways," she added.

The current season is drawing in an estimated 1.2 million people on a daily basis.

Clarkson, a contestant in the original American Idol, moved to to New York following her divorce, and the show has been filmed in the city since.

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix unveils new 'WWE Raw' logo ahead of Jan. 6 premiere
TV // 12 hours ago
Netflix unveils new 'WWE Raw' logo ahead of Jan. 6 premiere
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has unveiled a new logo for "WWE Raw," which will play exclusively on the streamer beginning Jan. 6.
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday it has renewed "A Man on the Inside" for a second season. Ted Danson stars in the comedy from creator Michael Schur.
'The White Lotus' Season 3 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 3 gets teaser, Feb. premiere date
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" Season 3 will take place in Thailand and premiere on HBO and Max in February.
Dating series 'The Boyfriend' renewed for Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Dating series 'The Boyfriend' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed "The Boyfriend," an LGBTQ+ Japanese dating show, for Season 2.
'Silo' renewed for two more seasons; will end with Season 4
TV // 17 hours ago
'Silo' renewed for two more seasons; will end with Season 4
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi series "Silo" for Seasons 3 and 4.
Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue to appear in 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' holiday episodes
TV // 17 hours ago
Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue to appear in 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' holiday episodes
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue, Perrie Edwards and other stars are slated to read children's stories on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" in the coming days.
'Gilmore Girls' now streaming on Hulu
TV // 18 hours ago
'Gilmore Girls' now streaming on Hulu
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- All seven seasons of the beloved series "Gilmore Girls" are now streaming on Hulu.
Star-studded 'Carpool Karaoke' Christmas special now streaming on Apple TV+
TV // 18 hours ago
Star-studded 'Carpool Karaoke' Christmas special now streaming on Apple TV+
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan can now be seen singing holiday classics and some of their biggest hits in a new "Carpool Karaoke" special.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 wraps with a murder and a big sale
TV // 19 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 wraps with a murder and a big sale
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The fates of the Duttons and the Montana ranch their family worked and protected for more than a century were revealed in Sunday night's Season 5 finale of "Yellowstone."
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser reflect on seven years of 'Yellowstone'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser reflect on seven years of 'Yellowstone'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser -- who played married ranchers Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" -- are speaking out about Sunday's Season 5 finale and the possible future of the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Jennifer Lopez earned 'Unstoppable' subject's trust
Jennifer Lopez earned 'Unstoppable' subject's trust
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser reflect on seven years of 'Yellowstone'
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser reflect on seven years of 'Yellowstone'
Movie review: 'The Brutalist' an epic testament to work ethic
Movie review: 'The Brutalist' an epic testament to work ethic
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement