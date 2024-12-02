Trending
TV
Dec. 2, 2024 / 2:58 PM

Denim Richards reacts to the death of his 'Yellowstone' character

By Jessica Inman
Denim Richards arrives on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on November 25. His character died on Sunday's episode of "Yellowstone." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Denim Richards is the latest Yellowstone actor to see his character written off in a dramatic way during Season 5.

On Sunday's episode, Colby was killed by a horse.

"I took my boots and I took my hat," Richards told Us Weekly, recalling how he bid the set goodbye. "I think I left my chaps or maybe I took them. The only thing I didn't take was my horse. That's because I don't own the horse."

"...This is such an epic show and you just wanna have those things, and it's been a major part of our lives since 2017," he added.

Kevin Costner' character, John Dutton, and Dawn Olivieri's character Sarah Atwood, have already died in recent episodes.

Richards posted a photo of a director's chair with his name on it, on social media. His cowboy hat hangs from the corner, and his boots are on the floor nearby.

His fans left comments expressing their grief about the loss.

"I have been sobbing and am in complete shock," one fan wrote. "Absolutely ridiculous. Thank you for everything Denim, you were my favorite and you deserved so much better."

